Indro Montanelli: Statue of ‘racist’ journalist attacked in Milan

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The graffiti “racist, rapist” was spray-painted on the plinth





The sculpture of the famous Italian journalist who else defended colonialism, Indro Montanelli, has been daubed with reddish paint plus defaced with all the words “racist, rapist” in Milan.

Anti-racism protesters – an organization called Retestudentimilano – stated the strike and posted a video on Instagram.

They said typically the statue should be removed from typically the Milan recreation area named after your pet.

Montanelli, who else died in 2001, publicly stated having hitched an Eritrean girl older 12, in the course of army support in typically the 1930s.

It is noted to be the very first such strike on a sculpture in Italy in the present anti-racism demos in the united states and Europe. Sparked with the death of George Floyd in ALL OF US police custody of the children, the protests have aimed statues viewed as symbols of colonialism plus slavery.

Retestudentimilano labelled Montanelli “a colonialist who made slavery an important part of his political activity” plus said he or she “cannot and should not be celebrated in the public square”.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, however, said typically the statue accepted Montanelli’s irrebatible journalistic factor. On Sunday municipal employees cleaned in the statue.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Milan city corridor sent the team to clean up up the sculpture on Sunday





You might also such as:

Media playback will be unsupported in your device Media caption What perform we do with the United kingdoms’s symbols of slavery?

Who was Indro Montanelli (1909-2001)?

His profession in literature began in the fascist Italy of far-right master Benito Mussolini in typically the 1930s, composing for the fascist newspaper Il Selvaggio (The Savage).

But the obtainable style that will distinguished your pet in Italy was some thing he mastered as a news reporter for United Press in New York.

In 1935 Mussolini delivered a huge armed service into Abyssinia – all of us Ethiopia – from the Italian colonies of Eritrea and Somaliland. Montanelli enthusiastically signed up for the cause, serving in the Italian colonial army, though he later expressed some disillusionment with Mussolini.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Indro Montanelli pictured in the 1990s





Montanelli later reported from the Spanish Civil War, as a correspondent on the fascist side, and from various front lines during World War Two.

In later life Montanelli won international recognition and in 2012 he was listed among the International Press Institute World Press Freedom Heroes.

But his association with fascism continued to haunt him.

For a long time he denied that Italian forces had used poison gas against the Ethiopians in the 1935-1936 invasion.

“They said that the gases were used in the Amba Aradam offensive. I was there. I didn’t notice. A battalion companion of mine, a certain Nudi… told me he had smelled onions – the typical smell of mustard gas. But I don’t think that weapon was on the agenda. It was a war in which gas was useless. There were no enemy concentrations in confined areas,” he said.

However, in 1996 Montanelli admitted that mustard gas had been used, when a leading Italian historian, Angelo Del Boca, confronted him with documentary evidence.

He worked for many years at the daily Corriere della Sera and founded the right:wing daily Il Giornale in 1973. But when billionaire Silvio Berlusconi took over Il Giornale plus went into politics Montanelli left.

In 1977 a far-left Red Brigades cell shot him in typically the legs near the offices of Il Giornale, but his injuries were not existence-threatening.