Indonesia's second quarter GDP shrinks by 5.3% year-on-year, sharper than expected By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters Stacks of containers are seen at Tanjung Priok port amidst the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s economy contracted in the second quarter for the very first time because 1999 as efforts to consist of the coronavirus pandemic hit intake and organisation activity, main information revealed on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy diminished by a sharper-than-expected 5.32% in the April-June duration from a year previously, according to information from Statistics Indonesia, the weakest because very first quarter of 1999.

The information was weaker than expected, with financial experts in a Reuters survey forecasting a contraction of 4.61%. The economy grew 2.97% year-on-year in the very first quarter.

Indonesia’s economy diminished 4.19% quarter- on-quarter in the April-June duration on a non-seasonally changed basis.

