Indonesia’s central bank seen standing pat on rates next week: Reuters poll By Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s central bank is anticipated to keep its primary policy rate the same next week after sufficing 4 times up until now this year in a quote to alleviate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixteen of 20 economic experts reacting to a Reuters poll stated they see Bank Indonesia holding the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.00% when it concludes its two-day policy conference on Wednesday.

The 4 cuts this year have actually led to a 100 basis point drop in the benchmark rate which have actually come on top of cuts amounting to 100 basis points in 2019.

“We have no more rate cuts in our base case,” Morgan Stanley (NYSE:-RRB- experts composed in a note to customers, keeping in mind a modification of tone in Governor Perry Warjiyo’s forward assistance after last month’s rate cut. He did not state there was space for more relieving as he had actually done formerly and his remarks favoured broadening liquidity.

Citibank experts indicated falls in cash market rates beyond the central bank’s rate cuts. That totaled up to “covert easing”, they stated and might imply BI was not eager on reducing the benchmark rate due to balance of payments threats.

