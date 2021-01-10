According to the latest news regarding the Indonesian Plane Crash, the Sriwijaya Air flight 182 carrying 62 people crashed this Saturday, January 9, minutes after takeoff.

Indonesia has been known as a sight of airplane crashes for a few years. Back in 2018, another flight had crashed carrying 189 passengers and crew. Rescuers of this Indonesian plane crash reported that they have been able to locate the black boxes of the plane around the sight of the wreckage. This flight recorder along with communications data that is to be retrieved will likely provide crucial information regarding how the mishap occurred.

Indonesian Plane Crash: Authorities To Retrieve Black Boxes Soon

The National Transportation Safety Commission’s Head reported in a statement that those who are involved in the rescue process have been able to trace the locations for the FDR (Flight Data Recorder) and the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) from the flight.

Both the boxes are sending ping signals to a particular receiver that has helped authorities track the location of the two black boxes. Authorities further state that an advanced device that uses Sonar tech is currently being used by the Indonesian Navy to track the two boxes. On January 10, evening, Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto mentioned that they hope to retrieve the crucial pieces soon from the Indonesian plane crash site.

The flight, Boeing 737-500, took off from Jakarta and was heading towards the city of Pontianak. Just 4 minutes after takeoff, the flight lost contact with the ground. Flight officials mention that the time when the flight disappeared from radar was 2:40 a.m. ET. The flight had taken off amid heavy rain and before the Indonesian plane crashed, it dropped approximately 10,000 ft. within a minute. This is the last recorded movement of the flight according to Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service.