Indonesia reports 2,473 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths By Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 2,473 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the overall tally in the nation to 121,226, information from federal government’s COVID-19 job force site revealed.
The Southeast Asian nation likewise included 72 new deaths on Friday, taking the overall number to 5,593, the information revealed.
