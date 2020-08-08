Indonesia reports 2,277 new coronavirus infections By Reuters

©Reuters Mannequins using protective face masks and face guards are shown at a market in the middle of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Jakarta
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 2,277 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 65 more deaths, information from its health ministry site revealed.
This brings the nation’s overall to 123,503 coronavirus infections and 5,658 deaths, the information revealed.
