Indonesia reports 1,821 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths By Reuters

©Reuters Firefighters using protective fits spray disinfectant in the Indonesian Parliament amidst the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, in Jakarta
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its infection overall to 141,370, information from federal government’s COVID-19 job force revealed.
The Southeast Asian nation likewise included 57 new deaths, taking its casualties to 6,207, the greatest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.
