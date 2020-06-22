Indonesia probing alleged Covid-19 test data breach – Panorama

The Indonesian government has denied claims that details of 230,000 individuals who took Covid-19 tests have already been leaked on the web, but says it is investigating the alleged hack.

Communication and Information Technology Minister Johnny Plate said the ministry and the National Cyber and Encryption Agency were following up on the case.

“The Covid-19 database and the results of the examinations at the ministry’s data centre are safe,” he told The Straits Times in a text message yesterday.

The ministry has developed a credit card applicatoin called PeduliLindungi, which seeks to trace and track those who test positive for Covid-19. Millions of people have downloaded it from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store since its launch in March.

The ministry will also be assessing data centres in other ministries and government institutions to ensure they will have not been hacked, said Mr Plate.

Reports of the breach arose after an alleged hacker with the username “Database Shopping” agreed to sell the private data of individuals undergoing Covid-19 testing in Indonesia.

The alleged hacker, who posted the offer on database sharing and marketplace RaidForums, displayed some leaked data, asking US$300 (S$420) for your set.

The data displayed included names, addresses, cell phone numbers, ages and nationalities, in addition to medical records of people who underwent Covid-19 tests in several hospitals in Bali, Indonesia’s tourism spot.