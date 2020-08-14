Indonesia Makes Arrests Over Scheme to Smuggle in Corpses From Chinese Boat

Police arrested two officials from a recruiting agency on suspicion of trying to bring in undetected the corpses of three sailors who died on a Chinese fishing boat, authorities in Indonesia’s Riau Islands said Friday, in yet another case of Indonesians who perished aboard China-flagged ships.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that another Indonesian sailor had died on a Chinese boat operating in Peruvian waters on Aug. 11.

The four new deaths brings the reported number of Indonesian crew members who have died while aboard Chinese fishing boats to at least 16 since late last year. Some of those who died were treated harshly and made to work in strenuous conditions, according to Indonesian labor activists and officials.

In the latest case, the bodies of the three sailors were moved from a China-flagged boat, Fu Yuan Yu 829, as it passed through waters off Batam, said Arie Dharmanto, the provincial police chief criminal investigator. The bodies were discovered Wednesday.

“The Fu Yuan Yu 829 did not dare dock, but instead contacted a recruiting agency to pick up the bodies,” Arie told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated news service, on Friday, adding the agency had hired three local fishermen to pick up the bodies after promising to pay them hundreds of millions of…