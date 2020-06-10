Indonesia Launches Probe after 2 Men Jump off Chinese Fishing Boat

Authorities were investigating suspected forced labor on a Chinese vessel after two Indonesians jumped overboard in to Malacca Strait waters to flee alleged mistreatment, a foreign ministry official in Jakarta said Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred late last week, followed a spate of deaths of Indonesian crew members who had worked aboard Chinese boats – seven since November 2019, based on a fishermen’s advocacy group and Indonesian government officials.

Andry Juniansyah, 30, and Reynalfi, 22, jumped from the Chinese-flagged ship Lu Qing Yuan Yu 901 because it sailed in the Malacca Strait on Friday, based on Judha Nugraha, the director for protection of Indonesians overseas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two were rescued off Karimun, an island in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, and taken there on Saturday after drifting for seven hours in the ocean.

“They are now in good health. We are still delving into the case together with the National Police,” Judha told an on the web news conference.

Andry’s wife, Fenny, said her husband had left the nation with help from a North Sumatra recruiting agency after he was promised employment and a big salary with a South Korean company.

“But in reality, Andry was sent to a Chinese ship,” Fenny said in an on the web discussion organized by Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia, a non-profit organization that defends the rights of marine workers.

Andry gave the agent a security deposit of 50 million rupiah (U.S. $3,500) before that he left, based on his wife.

“Since they left on Jan. 24, 2020, they never received a salary from the recruiting company,” DFW Indonesia coordinator Mohammad Abdi Suhufan said.

Abdi said the two men were verbally and physically abused at sea, and forced to work very long hours without breaks.

“Their mobile phones were confiscated, preventing them from communicating with their families,” he said.

Officials at the Karimun Tebing Police Station could not be immediately reached for comment. Arie Dharmanto, the chief criminal investigator in the Riau Islands, told local media that the sailors hadn’t given the full account of these ordeal since they were still “in a state of shock.”

Judha said most Indonesians who worked on fishing boats for sale had no proper work papers, making them susceptible to exploitation.

“If we want to provide better protection, we must start from the beginning of the recruitment. We need to understand that many of our fishing boat workers did not follow the proper procedure,” that he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI), Benny Ramdhani, said that he was seeking a human trafficking investigation.

“I have requested a report from a BP2MI representative who is accompanying the men to provide a basis of the report to Criminal Investigation Bureau,” he said.

Fishing boat deaths

Officials said seven Indonesians taking care of Chinese fishing boats for sale had died since last November. The most recent case involved a 26-year-old who died aboard a Pakistani boat in May, 8 weeks after being removed from a Chinese boat after putting up with health problems indicative of forced labor, officials and activists said.

Earlier that month, DFW revealed that the Indonesian fisherman named Herdianto, had died on a Chinese vessel, Luqing Yuan Yu 623, in January and his body was tossed in to Somali waters a week later.

Indonesian police launched a study into Herdianto’s death after officials complained to the Chinese government about the deaths of four other Indonesians who had allegedly worked in harsh conditions on Chinese fishing boats for sale. Three of the corpses were thrown overboard, a crew member said within an interview with South Korean media.

The fourth man died in a South Korean hospital.

BenarNews hadn’t reported the death of Taufik Ubaidilah, who died on a Chinese vessel in November 2019 and whose corpse was thrown overboard, based on DFW.

In early May, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi condemned the so-called mistreatment of the Indonesian sailors and summoned China’s ambassador to Jakarta to react to her concerns.

“The government has a strong commitment to resolve this case thoroughly,” she said at the time, adding that Indonesia and China would create a joint investigation in to the allegations of abuse.

Since then, Indonesian police reported arresting five folks from four local agencies have been allegedly recruiting workers for that boat and a second one, Long Xin 629. Officials said charges have not been filed against them.

At least 1,095 cases of violence and slave-like conditions experienced by Indonesian sailors and fishermen at home and abroad were recorded throughout 2019, Judha said.

He said the Beijing had assured Jakarta that cases of alleged forced labor involving Indonesians aboard Chinese boats were being investigated there.

“But we have not received further updates regarding the investigations,” Judha said.

The Chinese Embassy in Jakarta did not straight away respond to a request for comment from BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on the web news service.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.