Indonesia investigates leak of more than two million voters’ personal information | Indonesia

Indonesia is investigating how 2.3 million voters’ personal information was leaked on-line, the election fee mentioned.

The information breach, which included names, house addresses and nationwide identification numbers, gave the impression to be from the 2014 election voter checklist, the General Election Commission revealed on Friday.

Agency commissioner Viryan Azis mentioned an investigation had been launched into the supply of the leak earlier this week. “We’re trying to find the truth about these claims since the data source is clearly not the election commission,” he mentioned.

Azis denied the information was scooped from the fee’s servers.

He mentioned the small print had beforehand been shared with political events, underneath election laws on this planet’s third-biggest democracy.

Earlier this month, Indonesian e-commerce web site Tokopedia mentioned it was probing the alleged information leak of some 91 million person accounts.