Indonesia drive-in concert delivers live music as coronavirus rages By Reuters

By Heru Asprihanto and Adi Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) – As night fell in the Indonesian capital, pop ensemble Kahitna required to the phase for a drive-in concert almost 2 hours long that drawn in excited listeners in rows of numerous parked cars and trucks.

The 8 entertainers played yearning, nostalgic tunes, capitalising on clients’ fond memories for the group’s 1990s prime time, with listeners beeping and flashing their lights as the band released into its hit tune, “Cerita Cinta” or”Love Story”

That was a tip of the great times prior to the coronavirus pandemic brought the music market to a juddering stop, stated Chaeruddin Syah, among the concert organisers.

“Our economy has declined for four to five months, we have not worked at all and have not made any money,” Syah informed Reuters.

“We hope this concert can provide solutions and inspiration to the entertainment industry.”

Indonesia, which is facing a rise in infection infections, acquired its greatest everyday boost in cases for a 3rd straight day onSaturday The Southeast Asian country has actually tallied about 170,000 infections and 7,261 deaths.

The organisers of Saturday’s occasion stated they had …