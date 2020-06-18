The Indonesian government is deploying artificial rains ahead of the dry season’s peak because the country attempts to prevent a repeat of the devastating fires that ravaged millions of acres of forests and land this past year.

Toxic haze was spewed across south-east Asia, forcing the closure of airports and hundreds of schools, and prompting a diplomatic spat with Malaysia in September this past year.

The fires destroyed essential habitats, contributed to a significant surged in respiratory illnesses, and are thought to have cost the economy at the very least $5.2bn.

There are fears that efforts to prevent similar fires this season could be undermined because the country is occupied fighting an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The environment and forestry minister, Siti Nurbaya, said that artificial rain had been already deployed successfully in fire-prone areas over recent months, according to reports in the Jakarta Post. Usually, this process involves sending salt flares in to passing clouds to trigger rainfall.

‘‘We usually are rather concerned about the weather development in June or throughout Lebaran [Idul Fitri]. We are now actually a little relieved but we are in need of to remain alert for the second critical phase at the peak of the dry season in August. All relevant parties must increase their vigilance,’’ Siti said.

Law enforcement agencies may also be stepping up their work, according to officials, though the others warn legal powers remain far too weak.

Forest and peat fires are often linked to slash-and-burn practices, where land is cleared for palm cultivation. Environmental groups have previously accused authorities of a failure to impose serious penalties on pulpwood and palm oil organizations that have had fires on the land.

Since 2015, 50 civil lawsuits have been filed against firms for causing fires but, of these, just 11 have reached one last verdict, according to figures reported by the Jakarta Post. In total, hawaii is owed a total of 19.4tn rupiah(US$1.36bn), but has so far received less than Rp1tn.