Indonesia: Alone in a sinking village

The village of Bedono, Central Java was when house to greater than 200 family members. But currently, it’s under water as the island is taken control of by climbing water level, and also just one family members still lives there.

Researchers claim Java, in Indonesia, is sinking as a result of extreme groundwater removal, the damage of mangroves and also climbing water level as a result of environment modification.

Produced by Ayomi Amindoni and also Rebecca Henschke

Filmed by Anindita Pradana

Edited by Kevin Kim