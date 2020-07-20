Indigenous leader Jacinta Price slams Meghan Markle over Black Lives Matter

Indigenous leader Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has slammed ‘privileged’ Meghan Markle for spreading a ‘false narrative’ of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Alice Springs councillor called out the Suits star after she and Prince Harry filmed a video encouraging people to be ‘a little uncomfortable’ when tackling racism.

‘Black Lives Matter continues to push a false narrative. There are a lot of people with a lot of goodwill who think by jumping on the bandwagon they are supporting Aboriginal Australians, but they are doing the exact opposite,’ Ms Price told the Daily Telegraph.

Just weeks after her relative was bashed into a coma by her indigenous boyfriend, Ms Price said Black Lives Matter supporters only tend to care when the perpetrator is white.

‘There is no interest in learning the truth. Aboriginal people are dying at a far greater rate at the hands of other Aboriginal people – that is something this movement is not interested in,’ she said.

Ms Price described Markle as a ‘woman of great privilege’ who is ‘completely removed from reality and circumstances on the ground’.

‘Her lending her voice to the Black Lives Matter movement is silencing the voices of those people in the communities who are vulnerable to black-on-black crime,’ she said.

Ms Price said said several of her family members have been murdered, including one woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend a decade ago.

Since the alleged murder of African-American father George Floyd at the hands of a cop in Minnesota, Black Lives Matter supporters have been calling for police to be defunded.

But Ms Price said the push is ‘ridiculous’ when the ‘most vulnerable members of society’ are African-Americans.

She said that here in Australia, indigenous women and children who are suffering sexual abuse and family violence, need the support of police and authorities.

Black Lives Matter protests swept the U.S. and Australia in June, but Ms Price said the movement has actually created a ‘racial divide’ in our nation.

Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, filmed the video earlier this month from their $11million California mansion during a call with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

As part of the discussion on ‘justice and equal rights’, the Duchess of Sussex said people have to ‘acknowledge whatever mistakes we’ve all made’.

‘You have to look at each of us, individually. What have we done in our past that we put our hand up to,’ she said.

‘This is a moment of reckoning where so many people go: ‘I need to own that. Maybe I didn’t do the right thing there. I knew what I knew, but maybe it’s a time to reset in a different way.’

Referring to the changes that need to be made, Meghan said the change requires people to feel ‘uncomfortable’ but come through the other side.

‘We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.

‘Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing – which is a fundamental human right.’

Markle, who became the first mixed race person to marry a senior British royal, also highlighted the ‘quiet moments’ of unconscious bias as a key issue, drawing on her own ‘personal experience’.

Ms Price described Markle as a ‘woman of great privilege’ who is ‘completely removed from reality and circumstances on the ground’. Pictured: Prince Harry Meghan watch aboriginal dances at Victoria Park in Dubbo in 2018

Prince Harry admitted to having his own ‘unconscious bias’. Pictured with Indiginous Australian Joe Gala during his visit to Fraser Island, in Queensland on October 22, 2018

Prince Harry said the Commonwealth needs to follow others who have ‘acknowledged the past’ and are ‘trying to right their wrongs’. Pictured with aboriginal man Joe Gala on Fraser Island during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Australia in 2018

‘It’s not even in the big moments right? It’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and hides and thrives,’ she said.

She added: ‘So much of what I’ve come to the understanding of, especially in learning even more about it of late, and obviously having had personal experience with it as well, in people’s complacency, they’re complicit.’

Harry added that the Commonwealth needs to follow others who have ‘acknowledged the past’ and are ‘trying to right their wrongs,’ and admitted to having his own ‘unconscious bias’.

‘When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,’ he said.

‘So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.’