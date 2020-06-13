Indigenous chief arrest video shocks Canada

Newly released video of an native chief’s violent arrest has shocked Canada, with PM Justin Trudeau saying you will find “serious questions” by what happened.

Police dashcam footage shows Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being floored and again and again punched with a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.

The confrontation happened in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on 10 March.

The incident has put a spotlight on systemic racism in the country’s police.

