Indigenous Australians ‘farmed bananas 2,000 years ago’



Ancient banana growing websites were discovered on MabuyagIsland





Archaeologists state they have actually discovered ancient banana farms as soon as handled by Australia’s Indigenous individuals.

The websites, which go back 2,145 years, were discovered on a small island north of the mainland in the Torres Strait.

Researchers discovered banana microfossils, stone tools, charcoal and a series of maintaining walls at the website.

It even more resolves the misconception that Australia’s native individuals were exclusively “hunter-gatherers”, scientists stated.

The findings from Mabuyag Island were launched by a group from Australia’s National University and the University of Sydney on Wednesday.

“Our research shows the ancestors of the Goegmulgal people of Mabuyag were engaged in complex and diverse cultivation and horticultural practices in the western Torres Strait at least 2,000 years ago,” lead scientist Robert Williams stated.

He stated the Torres Strait had actually been traditionally …