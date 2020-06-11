Indigenous Australian deaths in custody: ‘Why I’m fighting for my uncle’

Aboriginal Australian man Eddie Murray was 21 when that he died in police custody, following his arrest for being intoxicated.

His death in 1981 was ruled a suicide – but his family is hoping that growing anger over disproportionate Indigenous deaths in custody can help force a brand new investigation.

His niece, Kyah Patten, spoke to the BBC about her family’s years of activism.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned this film contains images of deceased persons.

Video created by Isabelle Rodd.