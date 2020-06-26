Indigenous activist says not part of ‘Team Australia’ and will oppose Aboriginal reconciliation

An native activist and Australia’s newest senator says she will never feel part of ‘Team Australia’ unless the us government agrees to a treaty with First Nations people.

Lidia Thorpe was elected by the Greens to sit in former leader Richard Di Natale’s soon to be vacant seat after he announced he would step down earlier in the day this year.

Ms Thorpe says she ‘struggles’ to state she is proudly Australian considering more than 200 years of oppression she says the Aboriginal individuals have experienced.

Speaking to the The Sydney Morning Herald, the Gunnai Gunditjmara woman said that she said she would oppose steps toward reconciliation with out a treaty.

‘We desire a treaty. Aboriginal people in this country want peace. Let’s handle the crux of the issue that individuals have in this country. That is that we have never had an agreement with the First People to be here,’ Ms Thorpe said.

Indigenous activist and Australia’s newest senator Lidia Thorpe (pictured) says she will never feel part of ‘Team Australia’ unless the government agrees to a treaty with First Nations people

Ms Thorpe lives in a prominent family of activists – her grandmother Alma Thorpe was a trailblazer for indigenous social reform, founding the Aboriginal Health Service

A treaty would include recognition of First Nations sovereignty, the reunite of vacant crown land to old-fashioned owners and the establishment of standalone senate seats for First Nations representatives.

Ms Thorpe, a top school dropout and grandmother, is one of probably the most radical figures to enter Australian parliament, holding strong views on native recognition and saying she ‘doesn’t identify’ with the Australian dream.

The 46-year-old hails from a prominent family of activists – her grandmother Alma Thorpe was a trailblazer for indigenous social reform, founding the Aboriginal Health Service.

Her mother Marjorie Thorpe is also a common advocate for First Nations people and her uncle, Robbie Thorpe, was an integral figure in Melbourne’s black civil rights movement of the 1970s.

She grew up surrounded by poverty in a Collingwood housing commission flat and had political problems ingrained in her from the young age.

She says she remembers sitting on Muhammad Ali’s knee when the famous boxer and civil rights activist visited Fitzroy in 1979.

And visiting Kirribilli House when her mother was a member of John Howard’s Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation.

Ms Thorpe, who was simply previously an MP for the Greens in Victoria, says the reconciliation debate for decades has revolved around issues such as for example an apology, constitutional recognition, and changing when Australia Day is recognised.

She claims these arguments are skirting around the central issue of a treaty between colonial settlers and First Nations people.

‘Let’s quit to divert to each one of these other things like changing the date and constitutional recognition and all these fluffy items that do nothing. Let’s handle the hard issue.’

She says she had some deep reservations about heading to Canberra to join an institution which her family had rallied against her whole life but was encouraged by the backing of her people.

She hopes to produce positive changes from within Canberra’s political landscape, saying discrimination continues to be predominant in modern Australia.

Ms Thorpe’s uncle, Robbie Thorpe, was a key figure in Melbourne’s black civil rights movement of the 1970s

Ms Thorpe hopes to make positive changes from within Canberra’s political landscape, saying discrimination is still prevalent in modern Australia

Thorpe shortly quit campaigning in May to visit her mother in Victoria’s Gippsland after learning four young Aboriginal people, including a 15-year-old boy had taken their lives.

This kind of desperation, she says, is not uncommon among native youth who feel disconnected with society.

‘The opportunities just aren’t there for people. The racism is rife but not blatant. It is undercover racism, an unconscious bias that individuals have,’ Ms Thorpe says.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Thursday Ms Thorpe said she wished to use the oppourtunity as Greens Senator to handle social inequality.

‘Everyone deserves a roof over their head. Everyone deserves a warm bed and a feed. A job. I’d like people to be treated with respect. We’re all different and we should celebrate our differences rather than making people feel ashamed.’

‘I wish to unite this country, not divide it but it must be fair and in line with the true history of this country.’

‘I want everyone to become a part of a nation that celebrates and respects each other, but to get to that future, we must understand what happened and still happens to Aboriginal people over the last 250 years.’

Thorpe supports the views of Aboriginal writer Michael Mansell who argues a treaty is possible without resorting to a referendum.

Lidia Thorpe was elected by the Greens to sit in former leader Richard Di Natale’s soon to be vacant seat after he announced he would step down earlier in the day this year