Indie darling Alto’s Adventure and its sequel are finally coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, 2 mobile video games we at The Verge love since of their stunning art design and refined gameplay, are finally coming to PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store as The Alto Collection on August 13 th. This will likewise be the very first time Alto’s Odyssey comes toWindows A Nintendo Switch port is “coming soon,” without any company release date revealed yet.

Originally launched on iOS in 2015 and both Android and Linux in 2016, Alto’s Adventure is a limitless runner snowboarding video game. You play as Alto or one of his buddies as they pass through the snowy landscape while being gone after by town seniors; you manage your character by tapping the screen, which lets you leap over challenges and carry out techniques. Alto’s Adventure was well-received by critics and fans; My associate Andrew Webster explained in his evaluation that it was “the next great iPad game,” and that it was among his preferred mobile titles.

The Alto Collection will cost $9.99 on all platforms

A sequel, Alto’s Odyssey, was launched on Android and iOS in 2018 andmacOS in 2020 Like its predecessor, you are snowboarding (well, sandboarding now) down slopes and preventing NPCs. My associate Chaim Gartenberg stated Alto’s Odyssey was “the perfect sequel” since it takes whatever terrific about the …