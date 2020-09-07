Indicators Predict Election Day Will Be Disastrous

The combination of intense partisanship, mail-in ballots, lawsuits, and new technology could make Election Day 2020 into a mess of conflicting claims and counterclaims. Gone is the night when a clear winner emerges and goes on to lead the country.

California will count ballots that arrive as late as 17 days after Election Day. https://t.co/UpVlmfmaSc — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 7, 2020

Election Day Will Be A Disaster

Get ready for no clear winner, no matter what the numbers, for days if not weeks. This may go past the 2000 debacle, and America may not see 2020 election results until well into January. If it is past January 20th, many think Nancy Pelosi could become the acting president. The cost in national stability will be tremendous.

“We should be prepared for this to be closer to an Election Week, as opposed to an Election Day,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said during an appearance for “Meet the Press.” “The bottom line is we are not going to have the full results and a counting of all of our ballots on election night.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said on “Meet The Press:”