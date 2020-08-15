India’s Olympic hopeful trio to train in Dubai By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The Olympic rings are visualized in front of the IOC in Lausanne



By Amlan Chakraborty

BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Three of India’s leading swimmers will start 2 months of training in Dubai next month, sports authorities stated on Saturday, ending an agonising wait that drove among them to the edge of retirement ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Six Indian swimmers had actually attained the lower, or B, Olympic certification for the Tokyo Games prior to the COVID-19 pandemic required them out of the swimming pool in March.

India has actually given that enabled some sports centers to resume for training, however swimming pools stay closed, triggering freestyle swimmer Virdhawal Khade to reveal in June that he was thinking about retirement.

That now looks not likely after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) revealed Khade (50-metre freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100-metre backstroke) and Kushagra Rawat (400-metre freestyle) will train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy from the very first week of September.

“This decision was taken … as swimming pools in India are not yet accessible as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it stated in a declaration.

Among other B qualifiers, Sajan Prakash (200-metre butterfly) has actually been training in Thailand, while the 800-metre freestyle duo …