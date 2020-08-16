India’s main opposition seeks probe into Facebook’s treatment of Modi’s party By Reuters

©Reuters Logo of Facebook is seen in Davos



By Manoj Kumar

BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s main opposition Congress party gotten in touch with Sunday for a parliamentary panel to examine what it stated was beneficial treatment by Facebook’s India group towards the nation’s judgment party.

Citing a report released by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the party stated staff members of Facebook and WhatsApp supervising Indian material had actually declined to disallow a legislator from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party who had actually published incendiary remarks, to safeguard the business’s “commercial interests”.

It erased the remarks rather, the Congress party stated.

Facebook stated it restricted hate speech and material that prompted violence and imposed these policies internationally without regard to anybody’s political position or party association.

“While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” it stated.

India’s federal government did not instantly react to Reuters’ ask for remark.

Facebook Inc ‘s (O:-RRB- WhatsApp, which counts India as its most significant market with 400 million users, is waiting on regulative clearances to introduce a payment platform.

It has actually invested $5.7 billion in Reliance …