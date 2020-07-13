India’s growing Covid-19 waste challenges workers

India’s Covid-19 caseload is rising, and individuals have been urged to wear face masks even when they’re outdoors.

But the directive has created yet another problem – there is no system of safely discarding Covid-19 waste. Rubbish collectors have complained that folks are mixing used gloves and masks with other waste, and it is putting the waste collectors lives at an increased risk.

Workers say that they need training and safety gear to correctly handle hazardous waste.

Video by Arunoday Mukharji and Pritam Roy