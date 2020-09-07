India’s first ‘lockdown film’ is an edgy thriller

By Sudha G Tilak

C U Soon is a 90-minute suspense thriller

In late April, when life and work in India stalled under lockdown, a young director decided to make his next film.

Theatres were shut and more than 60 films made in the southern state of Kerala, where he lives, were languishing in the cans. But that did not deter Mahesh Narayanan, who makes films in the Malayalam language.