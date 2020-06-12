For days gone by five days, Bijendra Singh has been haunted by the voice of his dead wife, Neelam. “Why could you not get me the treatment that I needed?” she asks. “Why could you not save me, save our baby?”

It was around 6am on 5 June when Neelam, more than eight months pregnant, began complaining of spine pain and breathlessness. Presuming it was early contractions, Singh and his wife trigger in his brother’s auto-rickshaw to a government hospital in the Uttar Pradesh city of Noida. Before leaving, they kissed their five year-old son goodbye and promised they would be returning with the bithday present he had requested: a baby sister.

However, because of her suspected Covid-19 symptoms, these were refused entry at eight hospitals. It was to be a 15-hour ordeal that could expose the way the coronavirus pandemic has pushed India’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, and would result in the needless death of 30-year-old Neelam.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, the government completely underestimated the virus,” said Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who works on the Covid-19 ward of Delhi’s Manipal hospital. “We had over two months of lockdown, but all that time was wasted. We have not seen any investment in healthcare, which will be the only way to get this under control.”

He added: “Every day I see the number of patients are rising, while hospital admission is becoming impossible and many are dying outside hospitals. Healthcare workers are all getting infected in droves and our healthcare system in Delhi is already exhausted. If strong steps are not taken now, I expect the healthcare system to collapse in a few weeks.”

On Monday, India began easing its coronavirus lockdown, one of the largest and strictest in the world, with malls and places of worship opening their doors for initially in significantly more than two months. It joins countries such as neighbouring Pakistan in addition to Mexico, Russia and Iran, who, despite escalating disease rates, decided to ease restrictions, some fear with devastating consequences.









Cleaning staff throw medical waste into a bin at Guru Nanak Dev hospital, Amritsar. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images



Cases in India, currently at 298,000, are now actually increasing by 10,000 per day and the country has overtaken great britain to function as the fourth-worst hit in the world. India’s biggest cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai aren’t only running out of beds, but additionally doctors and nurses to treat the unprecedented amounts of patients, and university medical professors have now been seconded to work on Covid hospital wards out of desperation. Private hospitals have now been charging well over 80,000 rupees (£840) per night for those who are admitted with Covid symptoms, unaffordable costs for even middle-class let alone poorer Indians.

Singh, a factory worker from Khora Colony in Ghaziabad, took his wife first to a government hospitalin the neighbouring city of Noida. But the physician insisted they might not admit her. It was to become a familiar refrain. At another hospital nearby, the ambulance driver refused to go near Neelam because he suspected she had Covid-19, and she was then refused admission altogether. They then took her to the private Shivalik Hospital. “But again the doctor said there, sorry, this looks like a Covid case, we don’t have ventilators or beds,” said Singh.

They tried eight different hospitals overall, each and every time being denied entry because medics suspected from Neelam’s breathing troubles that she had Covid-19, although she was never tested.

“At the fourth hospital, I broke down, pleading with them, telling them I had been going around hospitals all morning. They told me ‘we cannot treat her, she will die here’,” said Singh. “My wife was shouting out, ‘I need oxygen, I need painkillers, please help me,’ but no one listened to her.”

By the full time the pair reached their next hope, Sharda hospital, they were so desperate they paid for Neelam to be transferred to an ambulance so that she could have access to an oxygen tank.

At the seventh hospital, Gims hospital in Noida, when it too refused to admit her, Singh called the police. “I could not bring myself to go back into the ambulance and face her. She kept telling me, ‘I won’t survive much longer, please get me help, you are not doing anything for me.’ At this point, I lost all my strength.”













A colleague helps a nurse wear PPE in Max hospital, New Delhi. Photograph: Atish Patel/AFP/Getty Images



But even the two officers could not get her a bed. Singh and Neelam drove 30 miles to the Max hospital in Ghaziabad, where again health practitioners walked him into the ward to show him it absolutely was full, so they really drove straight back to Gims. “But when we got there, I pulled the oxygen mask off my wife’s face and she was dead,” said Singh.

“Please know I did everything to save her and my baby. It is not my fault, the system is broken.”

The consequences of a pandemic in India, a poverty-stricken and densely populated country that spends just 1% of GDP on healthcare, are becoming more apparent each day.

Hospital morgues are overflowing with bodies – Delhi’s LNJP hospital morgue, which only has capacity for 45 bodies, the other day had 108 piled up. Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi’s biggest and oldest crematorium, has begun building traditional funeral pyres because their furnaces can’t maintain the bodies, around 30 a day significantly more than usual. They have performed more than 500 coronavirus funerals in the past 8 weeks.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, said the capital could have more than 500,000 Covid-19 cases by July and will need to increase the amount of beds from 9,000 to 80,000 to handle the spike. “For Delhi, this is a big problem, if cases continue to rise,” Sisodia said.

Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, insisted that India was still “definitely not in community transmission” stage of herpes, even though officials in Delhi admitted they only knew the source of around 50% of infections. But this is also rebuked by Bhatti, the Covid-19 doctor. “The claims of no community transmission is rubbish, it is only to save the government from criticism and so they can avoid spending more money on hospitals and manpower,” he said.

Currently only 5m tests have now been done in a country of 1.3 billion people. And while India’s death toll of 8,102 seems competitively low, some analysts believe this may be due both to rampant under-reporting and also the fact that 65% of India’s population is below age 35, in contrast to nations with increased vulnerable ageing populations.

Even the house minister, Amit Shah, admitted in a speech on Monday that the Indian government, which last month announced a stimulus package billed to be worth $266bn, “may have made a mistake, we may have fallen short” within their fight against herpes.

The situation is becoming so bad that not even money and influence can pull its usual strings. Residents associations for affluent neighbourhoods have begun buying their very own oxygen supplies. In Delhi’s Greater Kailash I (GK1), an upmarket area in south Delhi, the residents association has purchased two oxygen concentrator machines, whilst in the housing complex of Eldeco Utopia in Noida, residents have bought 20 oximeters and sequestered five rooms, equipping them with oxygen cylinders, a stretcher, a wheelchair and PPE kit.

“The bubble we lived in has burst,” said said Rajiv Kakria, an advisor to the GK1 residents association. “You can have money. You can have connections and know influential people, but it doesn’t mean anything. You can still die waiting for a bed or oxygen.”