Indians’ Terry Francona open to name change: ‘I think it’s time to move forward’

MLB’S CLEVELAND INDIANS SAY THEY’RE OPEN TO POSSIBLE NAME CHANGE

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” Francona told reporters in a video conference call, because the Akron Beacon-Journal reported. “I know previously, when I’ve been asked about [it], whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would frequently answer and say I understand that we’re never trying to be disrespectful, and I still feel that way. But, I don’t think that’s an excellent enough answer today.

“I think it’s time to move forward and not simply say — it’s an extremely difficult subject. It’s also delicate. … I think I lead the American League in errors made in life, which I’m not necessarily pleased with. Even inside my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that, maybe I’ve been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better. I was happy that people are going to — [Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, I and general manager Mike Chernoff], we’ve discussed this for a long time by ourselves. It didn’t have to be a meeting. I’m glad that we’re going to be open to listening, because I think that’s probably the most important things right now, has been willing to [listen], definitely not just talk.”

The Indians removed the Chief Wahoo logo off its own merchandise in 2016. The club has insisted it had no intention to disparage Native Americans with its name and logo.

The Indians said Friday they certainly were open to change.

“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues,” the team said in a statement. “The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

Previously, Indians owner Paul Dolan said he and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred preferred to keep the Indians name, Cleveland.com reported.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique devote the community and therefore are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the manner that may best unite and inspire our city and those who support our team,” the club said.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.