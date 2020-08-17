Indians Option Oscar Mercado – MLB Trade Rumors

The Indians revealed today that they have actually optioned having a hard time center fielder Oscar Mercado to their alternate training website. A matching relocation has yet to be revealed however will come prior to tomorrow’s video game.

Mercado ends up being the 3rd noteworthy Indians gamer to be sent out down in the previous week, although his situations are various. Unlike benched right- handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were sent out down after outraging colleagues and club authorities by breaking Covid -19 procedures, Mercado’s journey to the alternate website seems simply driven by his on- field has a hard time. The 25- year- old ended up eighth in American League Rookie of the Year ballot last season however has actually gone out to a woeful.111/.167/.111 start through 48 plate looks in 2020.

Entering the season, Mercado seemed the only lock in the middle of an otherwise jumbled outfield image. Cleveland had Delino DeShields Jr., Jordan Luplow, Tyler Naquin, Jake Bauers, Bradley Zimmer, Greg Allen, Domingo Santana and Franmil Reyes all contending for time in the corners (and at DH), however Mercado’s.269/.318/.443 launching and his quality glovework made him the clear favorite for daily operate in center.

With Mercado optioned out of the image in the meantime, it’ll likely be DeShields taking on the work in center while supervisor Terry Francona …