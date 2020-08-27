Indianapolis Colts will have a discussion on social impact instead of practice today

The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic on August 26 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis/Pool/AP

Multiple sports leagues have postponed games after players decided not to play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Here’s a look at what games have been postponed so far:

NBA: The league put games on hold deep into its playoff schedule after Milwaukee Bucks players decided not to take part in their Wednesday matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic : The Bucks led the series 3-1, but game five was suspended after the team’s players walked out.

: The Bucks led the series 3-1, but game five was suspended after the team’s players walked out. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder : The Rockets-Thunder game was later postponed, with the series tied 2-2.

: The Rockets-Thunder game was later postponed, with the series tied 2-2. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: The NBA also put the brakes on Wednesday night’s other game.

WNBA: The three games set for Wednesday in the WNBA were also called off.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury

MLB: The protests reached the world of baseball too, with several players deciding not to take part in games on Wednesday. The MLB said it supported their decision in a statement on Wednesday night. The postponements included Milwaukee’s other major sports team, the Brewers, who were due to play the Reds.