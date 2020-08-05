Indianapolis 500 to be held without fans as coronavirus cases rise in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will be held without fans in attendance on Aug. 23 due to escalating concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in Marion County, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday.

It will mark the first time in the 109-year history of the Indy 500 that it will be run in front of empty stands at the 2.5-mile oval track.

“As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened,” a news release from IMS said.

First held in 1911, the Indianapolis 500 is the largest single-day sporting event in the world with approximately 350,000 people annually packing the track’s grandstands and infield to watch “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Running the race without fans prevents the seventh cancellation in Indy 500 history. The race was not held in 1917-18 during World War I, and from 1942-45 during World War II.

In late March, IMS leaders rescheduled the race from May 24 to Aug. 23. Officials said on June 26 that Indy 500 attendance would be limited to no more than 50%.

That number was further decreased on July 22 when plans were scaled back to host the race at 25% capacity….