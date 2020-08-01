Indiana student tests positive for Covid-19 on first day of school

The Hancock County Health Department alerted Greenfield-Central Junior High School Thursday afternoon that a person of their trainees, who had actually participated in part of the school day, checked positive for Covid-19, Superintendent Harold Olin stated in a letter.

Olin stated the school enacted its “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol” when school authorities realised of the positive result.

School authorities right away separated the student within the school’s center, and they analyzed the student’s schedule, consisting of transport and after-school activities, to identify who had actually been available in close contact.

As part of the district’s go back to in-person knowing, “all areas of all schools” are currently being sanitized expertly each night, according to Olin’s letter. But the superintendent kept in mind that unique attention would be provided to locations and class that the contaminated student had actually gone to.