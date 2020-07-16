Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo says there is a ‘possibility’ he could now play in restart | NBA News

After previously saying he would sit out of the NBA restart, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has reversed course notably, opening the entranceway to the likelihood of playing.

“My body is feeling good,” Oladipo told reporters on Wednesday after practice.

“It was hard for me personally to assess where I was at from the long layover [due to coronavirus pandemic] and obviously, couldn’t really get a handle on that. But now you realize, coming down here and benefiting from practices in, getting my feet under me, venturing out there and playing with the inventors, there’s a possibility that I could play. I’m just reassessing myself and my body each day.”

















1:19



Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers hit the practice floor on Wednesday at the NBA’s Orlando campus



Oladipo added when he continues to hold up well in workouts, the likelihood he would play is “strong”.

Oladipo, 28, initially said he wouldn’t play in the NBA’s restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, citing fear of injury after a long layoff.

He played in just 13 games prior to the season was interrupted by the pandemic in March, missing the very first 47 games due to a torn right quad tendon sustained in January 2019.

Head coach Nate McMillan told reporters the team was “approaching it as if he’s not playing.”

Image:

Olapido is stretchered off the court all through Indiana’s clash with Toronto in January 2019



But The Athletic reported Monday that there was “growing belief” Oladipo would try to play after “multiple strong team practices”.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the NBA and the players union disagree whether Oladipo would still earn $3m in remaining salary if he opted out of the resumed season. Players with approved medical exemptions receive full pay, but healthy players who opt out forfeit their remaining salary.

Oladipo came back from his injury on January 29. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 13 games (10 starts), averaging 25.9 minutes per game.

During back-to-back All-Star campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19, he averaged 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals in 33.3 minutes.

In seven NBA seasons, Oladipo has career averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. He also offers played for the Orlando Magic (2013-16) and Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17).

The Pacers (39-26) are tied with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are slated to resume the growing season against the 76ers on August 1.

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.