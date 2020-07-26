Indiana firefighters ‘rescue’ prosthetic leg worth $20G

A female in her 40 s had actually lost her titanium/carbon fiber prosthetic leg worth $20,000 in a location of Geist Reservoir referred to as “Family Cove.”

“Without hesitation, the crew gathered their dive equipment from the rescue truck and hopped into DNR’s boat,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith stated in a press release.

“With help from the owner of the leg, the crew was able to assess a general ‘last known location’ and begin the search,” Reith stated. “The IFD dive team and tenders conducted a boat-based dive and when subsurface, utilized a sweep pattern.”

Three scuba divers from the fire department invested 20 minutes searching the bottom of the tank in reported absolutely no exposure in the look for the leg.

While they stumbled upon sunglasses, an anchor, and numerous beer bottles, the leg was not instantly discovered.

About an hour later on, a scuba diver situated the leg about 20 feet down near 100 backyards offshore, according to fire officials.

The leg was then gone back to its rightful owner, who remained on the scene the whole time to help the scuba divers as finest she could, FOX59 reported.