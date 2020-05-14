Indiana 7-Eleven employee attacked after asking customer to wear face mask

According to the employee, the man customer tossed coffee in her face while she went to the register, after asking him to placed on a mask, WSBT reported.

The male supposedly left the Mishawaka shop, however after that returned as well as punched the employee, knocking her to the ground, prior to proceeding to kick her.

The lady went to the health center after the assault, her colleagues validated to the information electrical outlet.

The Mishawaka Police Department is still looking for the male, that is claimed to remain in his mid-20 s.

“Throwing hot water on somebody, that is definitely an aggravated battery or assault depending on which one you wanna call it, and then kicking and punching them, I mean, it’s uncalled for,”Lt Tim Williams claimed to WSBT of the event.

The 7-Eleven had supposedly published around the shop notifying clients of its face mask plan, per WSBT.