Indian wedding: Groom dies two days later and 80 people infected with coronavirus

A total of 400 guests were tested after the wedding, which occurred two weeks hence in Paliganj, in hawaii of Bihar, said Kishore Chaudhary, the principle medical officer in Patna.

Those who tested positive have now been taken to an area treatment center, Chaudhary told CNN on Thursday.

The groom was sick before the wedding on June 15, based on Surendra Kumar, district official in Paliganj, and his condition was worsening.

He had traveled from Gurgaon, in the northern state of Haryana, for the wedding, Kumar told CNN. The distance between the two cities is more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) by road.

The family took him to an area doctor where he was presented with medicine, however the doctor didn’t flag his symptoms to the district authorities and he had not been tested for coronavirus, said Kumar. “The family did not tell anyone about his poor health,” he said. The man’s condition deteriorated following the wedding and the family took him to a nearby hospital, but he collapsed on the way and was declared dead on arrival, added Kumar. Investigations to determine just how many people attended the wedding, and trace their contacts, are ongoing, said Kumar. “The 80 people who have tested positive did not all essentially go to the wedding,” that he said. “Some of them came in contact with the invitees and contracted the virus.” There have now been 10,249 coronavirus cases in Bihar state and 70 deaths, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has recorded 604,641 cases of coronavirus and 17,834 deaths, in line with the ministry . At the weekend, the federal government opened one of many largest hospitals in the world to greatly help fight coronavirus, after health authorities announced the country’s biggest one-day increase in the amount of new infections. The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi is the largest facility of its kind in India, with 10,000 beds.

