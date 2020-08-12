Indian state wants to use blockchain for online voting

India’s state of Telangana may soon start experimenting with blockchain-based e-voting.

Plan is to use blockchain for voting in smaller communities, and later widen it, potentially to state-level.

Thanks to blockchain’s beneficial attributes, this could bring a number of improvements in elections.

By now, blockchain technology is rather well known for a number of attributes, such as great security and immutability. This is why many have suggested a number of use cases that require this kind of security. One of them is e-voting, which could forever change the elections around the world.

In fact, this is exactly what India’s state of Telangana is considering right now.



The idea came up during the recent webinar held by the country’s Election Commission of India and Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency, It was presented by Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of Information Technology.

He suggested that blockchain technology could improve e-voting, and that the state might develop its solution. If so, it will conduct small-scale experiments, and widen this technology’s implementation, should the results prove beneficial.

How would the experiments work?

The idea was to persuade small bodies, such as neighborhoods, sports associations, civil societies, and alike, to try out this way of voting and report the results.

Small experiments would show how the approach works in real-world situations, and what additional use cases may be observed along the way. Based on these results, the state might implement blockchain technology, and potentially even convince other state governments to do the same.

Such platforms promise significant improvements, and Ranjan hopes that they will be obvious to all after the experiments have been conducted. Some day, he hopes that this kind of e-voting may be applied on a national level.

He also believes that this would not be as difficult as it may sound. He highlighted that there is already evidence that blockchain can be implemented for the needs of the states, or even the entire country. One example is the state’s T-Chits initiative, which used blockchain technology to manage chit funds, which worked out well so far.