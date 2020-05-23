Indian-spiced chicken and potato tray bake recipe

You want eat nothing extra with this than a great bitter-leaved salad – a mound of radicchio is simply clamouring to be placed on the desk alongside it. Shred any leftover chicken and combine with 1 tbsp mayo and 1 tsp every of mango chutney and garam masala for a sandwich

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the quick-pickled onions (non-obligatory)

1 small crimson onion, peeled and thinly sliced

Juice of 2-Three limes

For the chicken

1.5kg potatoes, peeled and lower into approx 2cm cubes

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp yellow mustard seeds

2 tsp nigella seeds

½ tsp floor turmeric

Finely grated zest and juice of two limes

four garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp sea-salt flakes, plus extra for sprinkling

12 chicken thighs, pores and skin on and bone in

2 tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil or common olive oil

To serve

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 220C/ 200C fan/gasoline mark 7. Squeeze the lime juice over the onion, if utilizing. Cover and let it steep when you cook dinner the chicken. Put the lower potatoes into a big, shallow roasting tin and sprinkle with the spices, adopted by the lime zest and juice, garlic, 2 tsp of salt and 60ml chilly water. Tumble the chicken into the tin and toss all the pieces collectively effectively, then flip the chicken skin-side up on prime of the potatoes. Drizzle the pores and skin with the oil and sprinkle over just a little salt, then cook dinner within the oven for 1 hour, or till the potatoes are tender and the chicken cooked via, its pores and skin golden and crisp. Serve scattered with chopped coriander and, if wished, the onions.

Recipe from At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking by Nigella Lawson (Chatto & Windus, £26). Order a replica from books.telegraph.co.uk/books. Recipe ©Nigella Lawson 2017.