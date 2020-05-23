Indian-spiced chicken and potato tray bake recipe

You want eat nothing extra with this than a great bitter-leaved salad – a mound of radicchio is simply clamouring to be placed on the desk alongside it. Shred any leftover chicken and combine with 1 tbsp mayo and 1 tsp every of mango chutney and garam masala for a sandwich
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
For the quick-pickled onions (non-obligatory)
- 1 small crimson onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- Juice of 2-Three limes
For the chicken
- 1.5kg potatoes, peeled and lower into approx 2cm cubes
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tsp fennel seeds
- 2 tsp yellow mustard seeds
- 2 tsp nigella seeds
- ½ tsp floor turmeric
- Finely grated zest and juice of two limes
- four garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp sea-salt flakes, plus extra for sprinkling
- 12 chicken thighs, pores and skin on and bone in
- 2 tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil or common olive oil
To serve
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 220C/ 200C fan/gasoline mark 7.
- Squeeze the lime juice over the onion, if utilizing. Cover and let it steep when you cook dinner the chicken.
- Put the lower potatoes into a big, shallow roasting tin and sprinkle with the spices, adopted by the lime zest and juice, garlic, 2 tsp of salt and 60ml chilly water.
- Tumble the chicken into the tin and toss all the pieces collectively effectively, then flip the chicken skin-side up on prime of the potatoes. Drizzle the pores and skin with the oil and sprinkle over just a little salt, then cook dinner within the oven for 1 hour, or till the potatoes are tender and the chicken cooked via, its pores and skin golden and crisp.
- Serve scattered with chopped coriander and, if wished, the onions.
Recipe from At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking by Nigella Lawson (Chatto & Windus, £26). Order a replica from books.telegraph.co.uk/books. Recipe ©Nigella Lawson 2017.