Indian serial killer confesses involvement in more than 50 murders. His gang allegedly dumped the bodies in crocodile-infested waters

Between 2002 to 2004, Devender Sharma was convicted of murdering around seven taxi drivers and sentenced alive in prison in Jaipur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan.

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old was handed a short parole in January. But when his 20 days on the outside were up, Sharma did not return to prison, according to Indian police.

On Wednesday — around six months after he went missing — Indian police arrested Sharma in the country’s capital Delhi, where he had been living with a widow who he had married since failing continually to return from parole.

When questioned, Sharma confessed that he had broken his parole conditions and did not plan to go back to jail, based on a news release Wednesday from Delhi police.

According to Delhi police, Sharma also went into detail about his criminal past. Sharma graduated with a degree in traditional Indian medicine , and ran a clinic at a hospital in Rajasthan for 11 years, starting in 1984, according to police. After taking a loss in a scam, that he became involved in a scheme attempting to sell fake gas canisters. He then took part in a scheme involving illegal kidney transplants, and was arrested in 2004 over the case. According to police, that he admitted being involved with more than 125 such transplants, with each earning him between $6,680 and $9,350. Sharma told police that he among others worked on yet another scheme in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They hired taxis after which killed the drivers at secluded places, before dumping the bodies in a canal home to crocodiles — meaning there was no chance that the remains could be retrieved. After the bodies were dumped, Sharma sold the taxis — either whole or in parts — and made around $270 for every car. Sharma in the course of time confessed to being the mastermind behind the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers. However, he’s got only been convicted of a handful of those killings, based on police. According to local media reports dating from 2008, Sharma was caught by police while in the act of killing a driver.

