

The hacked tweets have since been taken down





Twitter has confirmed that the personal account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked.

A series of tweets were sent from the account asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The platform said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

It’s the latest high-profile security breach following similar attacks in July on US presidential hopeful Joe Biden and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman told the BBC.

The tweets, which have now been taken down, asked followers to donate to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.