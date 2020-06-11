Indian man upsets wife by bequeathing land to two elephants | World news

An Indian man has opted to bequeath the majority of his land to two elephants that he says saved his life from intruders, a determination which has upset his wife and young ones.

Akhtar Imam, from the village in the eastern state of Bihar, said he changed his will to bequeath 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) to gentle giants Moti (Pearl) and Rani (Queen).

“I simply don’t want hardship for my Moti and Rani, who are no less my family,” Imam, 50, told AFP as his bathed the pachyderms.

“I don’t want my elephants to face the fate of orphaned or abandoned captive elephants who die on the streets or in deserted fields due to lack of proper care.”

Imam, who runs a wildlife trust, raised Moti, aged 20, and Rani, aged 15, from when they were born to another domesticated elephant which has since died.

Each elephant has two staff looking after them day and night, and roam his property freely.

He said his love for the siblings grew a lot more when they saved him from “gun-carrying criminals” who he said tried to kill him last year while he slept.

“When I opened my door to see why the elephants were trumpeting, I saw they were chasing criminals nearby,” he said. “I am alive due to my elephants who had worked like bodyguards to me.”

Imam said however also bequeath a smaller amount of land and his house to his wife and young ones, but they weren’t entirely happy.

“They don’t understand that the elephants are not a showpiece for me … My relationship with elephants is lifelong. We love each other.”

Imam’s gesture came as controversy rages in India over the recent killing of a pregnant elephant after eating fresh fruit laced with explosives in the southern state of Kerala.

Asian elephants – Elephas maximus – used to roam across the majority of Asia, but are today restricted to 15% of the original range.

The species is listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List.

Of the 45,000 remaining, about a third live in captivity. Some Asian elephants live well into their 70s.