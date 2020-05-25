Indian man arrested for allegedly killing wife with cobra

Uthra’s mother and father turned suspicious when Sooraj tried to safe possession of his wife’s property simply days after her loss of life.

She was from an prosperous household, however Sooraj – who labored in a personal financial institution – was not so effectively off.

The couple had a one-year-old baby.

Police mentioned the wedding had concerned an enormous dowry comprising almost 100 gold cash, a brand new automotive and a few 500,000 rupees (round $20,000) in money.

“Sooraj feared that divorcing Uthra would mean giving back all the dowry. That’s when he decided to kill her,” the police assertion mentioned.

The snake supplier was additionally arrested, it added.