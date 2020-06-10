Indian girl cycles 750 miles to bring father home amid virus lockdown

By
Jackson Delong
-
A 15 year-old Indian girl, who cycled 750 miles to take her injured father home, has introduced consideration to the plight of migrant staff caught within the lockdown. Activists say her story highlights determined measures migrants are taking underneath the Covid-19 lockdown in India. CNN’s Vedika Sud stories.

