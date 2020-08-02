Indian Football: Kushal Das – East Bengal must have a better relation with their investors

The AIFF General Secretary felt the Red and Golds severely require to accept professionalism …

The General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kushal Das advised East Bengal to carry out a more expert method and develop with time to fulfill the altering needs of Indian football.

He kept that the Bengal Giants who turned 100 on Saturday are an essential part of Indian football and revealed his optimism that they will continue to include on to their tradition.

During a live occasion with SportStar, Kushal Das praised the club on reaching the historical turning point.

” I believe it is a fantastic accomplishment. I must praise the club. They are an essential part of Indian football. I hope they can continue with the history and tradition and I make sure they will go locations from here.

“I want to say nothing is impossible,” he responded when asked if the Red and Gold will play in the ISL this season.

Das then discussed how East Bengal must deal with selecting a more expert method with concerns to their running the club. He worried on the value of the club having a devoted department to handle the relations with any capacityinvestors This recommendation followed Bengaluru- based company Quess left their Joint Venture with East Bengal following an acrimonious …