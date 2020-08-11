Indian craft brewer Bira talking to foreign beer makers about possible stake sale, says CEO By Reuters

©Reuters .



By Aditya Kalra, Anirban Sen and Ritsuko Ando

BRAND-NEW DELHI/BENGALURU/TOKYO (Reuters) – India’s B9 Beverages, maker of popular craft beer Bira, remains in talks with global makers and financiers to offer a stake of up to 20% in the business, its president informed Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’ve been looking for a combination: (an) international beer company as a strategic investor and a separate financial partner,” CEO Ankur Jain stated in a phone interview, including that the business remained in the “intermediate stage” of raising funds.

“We’ve been talking to beer companies that are not competitive in India or have minimal operations in India.”

Data service provider PitchBook price quotes New Delhi- based Bira was valued at $210 million in2018 U.S.-based Sequoia Capital holds an approximately 45% stake in the business, while CEO Jain and his household own around 30%.

Jain decreased to name the business with which it remains in talks, however 4 market sources stated Bira had actually remained in talks with Kirin Holdings (T:-RRB-, among Japan’s greatest beer makers which has actually restricted sales in India.

A Kirin spokesperson stated there was “absolutely no discussion at the moment” on taking a stake inBira Last week Kirin cut its full-year earnings outlook due to the COVID-19 effect and stated it would …