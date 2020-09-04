Indian companies raise record $31 billion equity capital in shrinking economy By Reuters

© Reuters. A general view of Mumbai’s central financial district



By Scott Murdoch and Patturaja Murugaboopathy

HONG KONG/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian companies have raised a record $31 billion in equity capital in 2020, Refinitiv data showed, as banks strengthen their balance sheets to prepare for future economic uncertainty and corporates tap into the elevated global liquidity levels.

The record raising comes despite India’s economy contracting 23.9% in the June-quarter, year on year, which puts it on track for the first annual contraction since 1980.

The rush of deals though has not been extended to initial public offerings (IPOs), which have fallen to a five-year low to be worth just $1.5 billion, in the eight months year to date, the data showed.

(Graphic: Indian companies’ equity offerings, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbvglmewpq/equity%20offerings.jpg)

Banks have been the most active issuers, raising $13.68 billion, followed by the energy and power sector with $7.05 billion, and consumer products with $3.41 billion.

(Graphic: FII investments this year, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdoqzapo/FII%20investments.jpg)

Reliance Industries ‘ (NS:) $7-billion raising in June was the country’s largest, the data…