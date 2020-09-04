Indian and Chinese defense ministers set for meeting in Moscow over border row By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Indian Minister of Defense Shri Rajnath Singh talks to the media after the 2019 U.S.-India 2 +2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington



By Devjyot Ghoshal and Nigam Prusty

BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The defense ministers of India and China are anticipated to hold talks in Moscow in the future Friday, federal government authorities stated, the greatest level in person political contact considering that stress flared along their challenged mountain border in May.

Both sides released extra forces along the frontier going through the western Himalayas, after a clash in June, throughout which 20 Indian soldiers were eliminated in hand-to-hand combating.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was offered clearance to fulfill his Chinese equivalent Wei Fenghe in Moscow, where both are participating in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, an Indian federal government authorities stated. The demand for the meeting originated from the Chinese side, the authorities included.

“Subsequently a green signal was given for the meeting,” the authorities stated, asking not to be determined since of Indian service guidelines.

There was no word from China, however Hu Xijin, editor-in- chief of China’s state-backed Global Times paper stated on Twitter that a meeting in between the …