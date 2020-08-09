India to halt imports of 101 defence items: minister By Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India will hold back on importing 101 products of military devices in an effort to increase domestic defence production, defence minister Rajnath Singh stated on Sunday.

Singh stated a different budget plan of almost 520 billion rupees ($ 7 billion) has actually been produced for domestic capital procurement this .

“The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024,” Singh composed in a series of tweets.

“Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation.”

($ 1 = 75.0120 Indian rupees)

