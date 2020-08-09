India to halt arms imports worth billions in local procurement push

India will prohibit imports of more than 100 kinds of military devices in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objective of higher self-reliance and amidst a growing tactical danger from neighbouring China.

Rajnath Singh, India’s defence minister, stated the import embargo would make sure about $53 bn worth of defence agreements for Indian providers over the next 6 to 7 years, consisting of a $666 m agreement for 200 brand-new armoured battling cars.

The products designated for the import restriction were picked after assessment with the militaries, along with public and personal market to examine the nation’s defence requirements and production abilities, he stated.

Mr Singh included that a list of embargoed products– that includes weapons weapons, short-range surface area-to- air rockets, rocket launchers, radars, simulators and protective clothes– would be troubled a rolling basis over the next 4 years. The embargo on the very first batch of products will work this December and will be slowly broadened.

“This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence,” he stated onTwitter “This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items . . . to meet the requirements of the armed forces.”

India was the world’s 2nd most significant …