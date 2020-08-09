India tea plantation landslide death toll rises to 43 By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Rescue employees try to find survivors at the website of a landslide throughout heavy rains in Idukki



By Jose Devasia

KOCHI, India (Reuters) – The death toll from landslide at a tea plantation in the southern Indian state of Kerala increased to 43 on Sunday with almost 2 lots individuals feared caught, a senior authorities stated.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rain, struck the plantation in Idduki district in the early hours of Friday when employees were still sleeping, authorities stated.

“We have stopped the rescue operation for the day because of the rain… The operation will continue till the last body is recovered,” Idduki district authorities H. Dineshan informed Reuters.

The India Meteorological Department has actually provided signals for heavy rains in a number of districts, consisting of a red alert for Idduki.

In 2018, Kerala was struck by the worst floods in a century. Hundreds were eliminated, much of them from Idukki.