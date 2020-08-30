India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases By Reuters

BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the greatest reported by any country considering that the pandemic started.

It exceeded a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States, a Reuters tally of main information revealed.

The world’s 2nd most populated country is the 3rd worst impacted internationally after the United States and Brazil, however its everyday tallies have actually surpassed those of the other 2 nations for practically 2 weeks.

